Very warm and dry
By Chris Zelman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The warming trend continues and won’t end until Thursday. Highs warm into the lower 90s and lows in the mid 60s. There may be some clouds, but overall it will be mostly sunny. A very weak back door cold front arrives Friday. It bring a gentle cool down into the weekend. Highs drop into the upper 80s, but lows stay in the mid 60s. There may be some clouds too. A slight rain chance develops early next week.

