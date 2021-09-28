Ask the Expert
Coats & Clark to shutter Albany, Douglas manufacturing locales

Coats & Clark will soon shutter its manufacturing locations in Albany and Douglas. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Coats & Clark will soon shutter its manufacturing locations in Albany and Douglas, according to company officials.

Human Resources Director Lindsay Beharry told WALB News 10 on Tuesday that the 901 Clark Ave. location in Albany and the 1401 Pope Dr. location in Douglas will be closed.

A total of 310 employees — 190 in Albany and 120 in Douglas — will be laid off. Beharry said the company is planning to offer severance packages to the affected employees.

The decision to close is because of operational challenges contributing to labor shortages and turnover, according to Beharry.

Company officials said they have other locations in Georgia and North Carolina, and they will provide relocation assistance to workers who decide to move to these facilities. The company is also planning to host job fairs with area employers and said it will provide resume-building assistance.

The distribution location at 601 Holley Dr. in Albany will remain open.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

