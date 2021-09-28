Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

5 injured in explosion at chemical plant in Louisiana

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.(Source: Gray News)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Five people were injured in an explosion at Westlake Chemical Monday night, KPLC reported.

An earlier report said that six people were injured in the blast.

Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police Troop D said five contract employees working the turnaround were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

There are no reports of any deaths related to the incident.

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108 around 11 p.m., according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.

The unit, used in the production of ethylene, was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion.

Andrepont said all personnel are accounted for.

__

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd West
Pataula Charter Academy’s head football coach dies in crash
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Kemp: Law enforcement, first responders to get $1K bonus
Olivia Paige Warren has been reported missing.
Oconee Co. teen with Albany ties, boyfriend reported missing
Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of West Savannah Avenue,...
Valdosta death investigation underway
Radium springs in May 2021
Climate change problem in South Georgia has silver lining

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
GOP blocks bill to fund government
People watch a TV showing a file image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program...
North Korea launches missile as diplomat decries US policy
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
Jan. 6 trials slowed by mounting evidence in US Capitol riot
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, said members are...
Deadline for response from Trump allies looms in Jan. 6 inquiry