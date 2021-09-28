Ask the Expert
1 arrested after bank robbery in Cordele

Donald Wellons Jr.
Donald Wellons Jr.(Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By Krista Monk
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is in custody after the Planter’s First Bank in the 1600 block of 16th Avenue was robbed Tuesday morning, according to the Cordele Police Department (CPD).

Donald Wellons Jr., 25, of Cordele, was taken into custody following the robbery, according to a press release posted by CPD on its Facebook page.

As many of you are aware, an armed robbery occurred this morning at Planter's First Bank in Cordele. It is unfortunate...

Posted by Cordele Police Department on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Police said officers originally responded to a panic alarm call at the bank just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, however, while en route, the release states that the call was upgraded to a robbery by the Crisp County Communications E-911 dispatchers.

CPD said initial reports indicate the suspect passed a handwritten note to the teller and the teller handed him an undisclosed amount of cash and he left the bank on foot.

Witnesses described the suspect to E-911 dispatch and police said that CPD front desk clerks saw the man on city cameras and told officers the direction he was headed.

Personnel at the bank also provided police with photos of the man and officers “immediately recognized the suspect,” the release states. Police said they went to the residence where they knew the suspect resided and placed Wellons under arrest. CPD said officers also found an undisclosed amount of cash at the home.

“The Cordele Police would like to give thanks to all of the agencies that responded and provided immediate assistance including the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division,” the release said.

CPD said no one was injured in the incident.

