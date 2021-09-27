Worth Co. 13-pointer grosses mid 180s

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - It’s no surprise to most Georgia hunters that Worth County makes the headlines with a giant buck.

One taken by bowhunter Cam Williams of Cordele was a 13-pointer was called ‘Splits’ and was gross scored in the mid 180s.

Cam loves it when a plan comes together. In February 2021, he found a huge broke-off tine lying on the ground that was off Splits, a buck he had seen several times but just couldn’t get the right shot. The tine motivated him to hunt a little harder and smarter during the upcoming season.

This buck appears to best the former top deer taken in Worth, a 163 point, 7/8 deer taken by Billy Davis in 2011.

