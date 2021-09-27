Kemp: Law enforcement, first responders to get $1K bonus

ATLANTA (WALB) - Public safety officials in Georgia are set to get a $1,000 supplemental payment, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday afternoon.

“We will stand with our public safety officials. Period,” Kemp said Monday. “We going to promote respect and gratitude for those that wear the uniform.”

Kemp said the state will be “creating this opportunity through federal coronavirus relief funds.”

Those eligible include criminal investigators, probation and parole officers, career firefighters, EMTs and paramedics, sheriffs and deputies, 911 officers and dispatchers, among others.

“I think it’s going to make a big difference in their lives,” Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester, also Georgia Sheriff’s Association president, said.

