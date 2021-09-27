Valdosta death investigation underway

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday September 26, about 7:30, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of West Savannah Avenue, after E911 received numerous calls about a subject being shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

Officers immediately began first aid on the victim until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center.

The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at the time, according to Capt. Scottie Johns.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the tip line at 229-293-3091.

