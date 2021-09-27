Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Thomasville COVID-19 testing site moving from Fairgrounds temporarily

Effective Monday, testing in the Thomas County area will now be held at the Saint Luke CME...
Effective Monday, testing in the Thomas County area will now be held at the Saint Luke CME Church on Chatham Drive.(Jaclyn Harold | WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomasville’s COVID-19 testing site is relocating and expanding its hours.

Effective Monday, testing in the Thomas County area will now be held at the Saint Luke CME Church on Chatham Drive.

Officials with the Southwest Georgia Health Department said that the testing site will be moved from the Fairgrounds while the fair is using the space.

They also say hours have been expanded to help make testing more accessible during convenient hours for people in the community.

Previously, testing was offered from 9 a.m.-noon, Monday-Friday, but will be extended three-more hours.

Testing is free and no appointments are necessary.

Officials say the new site is temporary and will be moved back to the Fairgrounds after the fair has ended.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivia Paige Warren has been reported missing.
Oconee Co. teen with Albany ties, boyfriend reported missing
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Kemp: Law enforcement, first responders to get $1K bonus
Radium springs in May 2021
Climate change problem in South Georgia has silver lining
Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of West Savannah Avenue,...
Valdosta death investigation underway
A 163 point buck was taken by Billy Davis in 2011, but 'Splits' is over 180.
Worth Co. 13-pointer grosses mid 180s

Latest News

FYZICAL staff working with a patient.
Leesburg business offers free fall-risk screenings
The booster sites will be in Albany, Americus and Sylvester.
Phoebe to open mass vaccination sites for COVID booster shots
The Lily Pad SANE Center will be hosting a Facebook Live to talk about tough subjects.
Lily Pad SANE Center to host virtual advocate chat
Doctors said it’s important to start scheduling appointments again because catching possible...
Phoebe stresses importance of mammograms ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month