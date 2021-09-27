Teen injured in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old boy was injured in a Sunday shooting, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of McAfina Trial about a 911 call of gunshots in the area.

When police arrived, they found that a shooting happened, but that no one was injured, according to VPD.

Police then got a call that the 16-year-old victim was at South Georgia Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police that an unknown vehicle rode through the area a couple of times and the last time it did, someone shot at the victim while they were standing around with others.

Police said the victim is in stable condition and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the tip line at (229) 293-3091.

