Player of the Week: Jamal Sanders of Brooks County

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Every week during high school football season we will get the chance to highlight a player who stepped up and helped lead their team to victory.

Following week four, one player stood out from the rest and this week’s player of the week features Jamal Sanders of the Brooks County Trojans.

Following their season opening loss to Thomasville, the Brooks County Trojans have bounced back in a big way.

Two straight wins behind an offense that has scored more than 40 points in back to back weeks.

This past Friday night, the Trojans downed Mitchell County by 43 behind a big day from junior quarterback Jamal Sanders.

The upperclassman accounted for 160 yards and two scores, with a passing percentage of nearly 70 percent.

It was a fun night for Sanders who is excited to continue growing behind the leadership of Trojans head coach Maurice Freeman.

”He told me to keep myself up high so I can help the team and the team can help me, and just give me feedback on like what I can do,” said Sanders. “It means a lot to me because I just do it for the people, I do it for the town, I do it for the whole community and I just do it. I take a lot of pride in it because I can help everybody else get better, they help me get better and we just do it as a team.”

It was a big night and it’s been a great season so far for Sanders, and his Trojans will look for a third straight win on Friday night when they go on the road for a big state championship rematch against Irwin County.

