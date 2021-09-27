Phoebe to open mass vaccination sites for COVID booster shots

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is set to open three mass vaccination sites for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots.

The booster sites will be in Albany, Americus and Sylvester.

The sites will be at:

Albany : Phoebe Healthworks, 311 W. 3rd Ave. Sept. 30 - Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesdays - Fridays from Oct. 5 – 15, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Americus : Sumter County EMA, 901 Adderton St. Tuesdays - Thursdays beginning Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. - noon

Sylvester : Phoebe Worth Medical Center, 807 S. Isabella St. Mondays - Thursdays beginning Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.



Here’s who is recommended to get the Pfizer booster shot :

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a Pfizer booster at least six months after receiving their second Pfizer shot

People 50-64 with underlying medical conditions should get a Pfizer booster at least six months after receiving their second Pfizer shot

People 18-49 may receive a Pfizer booster at least six months after their second Pfizer shot, based on their individual benefits and risks

People 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting can get a Pfizer booster at least six months after their second Pfizer shot, based on their individual benefits and risks

Those that get a booster shot must bring their vaccination card to the appointment. Appointments can be made online or by calling (229) 312-6963.

“Research shows the level of immunity may wane in some individuals six to eight months after they become fully vaccinated. We certainly want to do all we can to offer the best protection to our community, so we will commit significant resources to provide boosters to as many people as possible in the coming weeks, following guidance from the state and federal governments,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, the Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer.

