Lily Pad SANE Center to host virtual advocate chat

The Lily Pad SANE Center will be hosting a Facebook Live to talk about tough subjects.
The Lily Pad SANE Center will be hosting a Facebook Live to talk about tough subjects.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lily Pad Sane Center is hosting a virtual advocate chat.

The organization is hoping this platform will give people an opportunity to chat with trained professionals and learn more about the services they offer.

CEO Mary Martine said they’re going to talk about those tough subjects no one wants to talk about but may have questions about. She said the advocate chat is a part of a partnership with Albany State University’s (ASU) Stronger Together grant.

With that grant, they are reaching out to teens and parents that want to learn more about how to prevent certain things.

“Sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy, we’re just giving parents an opportunity to ask us questions that they may not know how to ask other people,” said Martinez.

Mary Martinez, the executive director at the Lily Pad SANE Center
Mary Martinez, the executive director at the Lily Pad SANE Center(WALB)

Although it’s a partnership with ASU, anyone can watch and participate in the Facebook advocate chat.

Martinez said having it virtually is going to give more people the opportunity to join in and ask experts questions they wouldn’t normally be able to.

The advocate chat will start Tuesday at 4 p.m. on the Lily Pad’s Facebook page.

