Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella, top, and Nicole Blank Becker during the first day of his defense in his sex trafficking case, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem “I Believe I Can Fly,” was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.

A jury of seven men and five women found Kelly guilty of racketeering on their second day of deliberations.

The charges were based on an argument that the entourage of managers and aides who helped the singer meet girls — and keep them obedient and quiet — amounted to a criminal enterprise.

Several accusers testified in lurid detail during the trial, alleging that Kelly subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in R&B superstar R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial in New York say they have reached a verdict on Monday afternoon.

The judge has summoned the parties to a courtroom in Brooklyn for the verdict to be read.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City jury resumed deliberations on Monday at the sex trafficking trial of R&B star R. Kelly.

Jurors began the day by sending the judge a note asking for transcripts of testimony by two former Kelly employees and for a legal clarification.

Deliberations first began on Friday at federal court in Brooklyn before the panel of seven men and five women took the weekend off.

The 54-year-old Kelly, perhaps best known for the 1996 smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly, " has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges accusing him of sexually abusing women, girls and boys for more than two decades.

He is also charged with multiple violations of the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport anyone across state lines “for any immoral purpose.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivia Paige Warren has been reported missing.
Oconee Co. teen with Albany ties, boyfriend reported missing
Radium springs in May 2021
Climate change problem in South Georgia has silver lining
Valdosta Police Department
Valdosta death investigation underway
The fair is one of their biggest fundraisers
SWGA: Regional fair canceled for the second year
A 163 point buck was taken by Billy Davis in 2011, but 'Splits' is over 180.
Worth Co. 13-pointer grosses mid 180s

Latest News

French President Emmanuel Macron was targeted with an egg in Lyon.
Egg thrown at French President Macron during food trade fair
President Joe Biden asked Americans to get vaccinated, as it could save their lives and the...
Biden: 'Please get the shots'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called again on Monday for Congress to act...
Biden administration proposes DACA workaround: a rule to shield ‘Dreamers’
Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer to apply for COVID shots for kids 5-11