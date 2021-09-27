Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Hurricane Sam, small but mighty, swirls offshore in Atlantic

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday but was centered well offshore and posed no threats to land, though it could generate dangerous rip currents.

Sam is located about 800 miles (1,290 kilometers) southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is traveling northwest at 8 mph (13 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

Sam had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph), making it a Category 4 hurricane. Forecasters said there would be little change in its strength over the next day or so, followed by a slow weakening. Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — through midweek.

The Miami-based hurricane center said Sam was a small tropical cyclone, with hurricane-force winds extending outward just 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its center.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. But swells from Hurricane Sam could cause dangerous rip current conditions off the coast of the Lesser Antilles early this week, forecasters said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivia Paige Warren has been reported missing.
Oconee Co. teen with Albany ties, boyfriend reported missing
Radium springs in May 2021
Climate change problem in South Georgia has silver lining
Valdosta Police Department
Valdosta death investigation underway
The fair is one of their biggest fundraisers
SWGA: Regional fair canceled for the second year
A 163 point buck was taken by Billy Davis in 2011, but 'Splits' is over 180.
Worth Co. 13-pointer grosses mid 180s

Latest News

Jake Martinez competed this past weekend at the Palm Springs Open, a U.S. Kids Golf tournament....
11-year-old golfer sinks 2 holes-in-one
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators...
Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorization
According to GasBuddy data, the demand for fuel increased for the first time in six weeks.
Average US gas price is $1 per gallon higher than it was a year ago