Hahira Honey Bee Festival returns for its 40th year

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - Monday was the start of the 40th Annual Hahira Honey Bee Festival.

The week-long function is full of different activities each day for the community.

Tim Coombs is a business owner and committee member for the festival, he said he’s looking forward to a big turnout this year.

“Well, it’s going to be super crowded we think, this year,” said Coombs.

Due to COVID-19, the festival was canceled last fall.

After some discussion and planning, organizers decided to move forward this year, saying the community needs it.

“Our chairperson reminded everybody that these vendors that come to these local festivals, this is their livelihood. Although COVID is real and everyone knows that, we still want to move forward, we still have to live and they have to make money and survive,” said Coombs.

Starting Friday, the Hahira Square will be filled with over 160 vendors.

Coombs said the festival has brought about 30,000 people to the area in previous years.

“These vendors have lost a lot of business because of COVID and cancellations and things like that, so we need to support them,” said Coombs.

Some of the events planned during the week include lunch for teachers of the year, a senior walk, a 5k run and a parade.

Local non-profits will receive the money the festival committee raises, ultimately sending it back into the community.

Coombs said the festival is a community effort and a win-win for all.

“Businesses need this, Hahira needs this and citizens need a place. We need some activity, something new and, of course, this being an outside event, we feel it’s as safe as it can be,” said Coombs.

Coombs encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the festivities.

