Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities

By KWTX staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A man in Texas said he alerted sheriff’s deputies after spotting a registered sex offender accused of abducting two children.

According to KWTX, an Amber Alert was issued early Saturday morning stating 34-year-old Randall Thurman was accused of taking 8-year-old Jessi Lowery and her brother, 7-year-old Cody Lowery, from their home Friday night.

Hill County authorities were told Thurman was in the area after Cody was found at a convenience store off the highway.

Officers at the scene told KWTX the boy ran to the convenience store seeking help after he had been bound with clear packing tape wrapped around his throat and arms.

Cody told officers that a “Randall” had removed him from a car and wrapped him in tape before fleeing with Jessi.

Tracy Martin said his son told him authorities were investigating the area, so he decided to check on his property. While looking around he drove up on a vehicle similar to the one described in the Amber Alert, a silver-colored Chrysler 200.

“I see a little girl in the car looking at me,” Martin said. “Then I see a man on the other side crouched down, looking over the hood at me.”

He recognized both and turned his vehicle around. But as he was doing that, Thurman jumped in his vehicle and tried to hit Martin.

Martin followed Thurman for about five miles.

“I chased him down to a dead-end road with the sheriffs on the phone,” Martin said. “We got them to the location where he was.”

Law enforcement pursued Thurman until he crashed into an oncoming vehicle a few miles later, killing another driver and himself.

“Based on the actions of the driver, deputies believe the maneuver to have been intentional,” the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said Jessi was conscious after the wreck and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Investigators have not yet provided an update on her condition.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivia Paige Warren has been reported missing.
Oconee Co. teen with Albany ties, boyfriend reported missing
Radium springs in May 2021
Climate change problem in South Georgia has silver lining
Valdosta Police Department
Valdosta death investigation underway
The fair is one of their biggest fundraisers
SWGA: Regional fair canceled for the second year
A 163 point buck was taken by Billy Davis in 2011, but 'Splits' is over 180.
Worth Co. 13-pointer grosses mid 180s

Latest News

Jake Martinez competed this past weekend at the Palm Springs Open, a U.S. Kids Golf tournament....
11-year-old golfer sinks 2 holes-in-one
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators...
Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorization
Sam had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane.
Hurricane Sam, small but mighty, swirls offshore in Atlantic
According to GasBuddy data, the demand for fuel increased for the first time in six weeks.
Average US gas price is $1 per gallon higher than it was a year ago