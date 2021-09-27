Coach of the Week: Bill Murdock of Terrell Academy

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply out coached the other team.

This week’s Coach of the Week features Bill Murdock of the Terrell Academy Eagles.

Terrell Academy is off to their first 4-0 start since 2012, a win streak that includes a marquee win over Gatewood, the three time defending state champ in GISA AA.

Last week the Eagles followed that up with a 33 point win over Georgia Christian.

This program is firing on all cylinders and the goal, is to stay focused, and for coach Murdock it’s all about making sure his guys know there is still a lot of football left to play.

”We emphasize you know the first thing that we’re trying to take care of is winning the region as many times as you can, because you know that’s quite the accomplishment and then see what happens in the state,” said Murdock. “There’s a lot of good teams that are you know in the running for it and if we keep getting better each week, nobody gets hurt and I like our chances to make a run. You know now I told them we have our AAA gauntlet right here, we’ve got Brookwood and Westfield and TiftArea back to back so we just have to stay focused and take it one game at a time. You know we’ve kind of adjusted and changed a little bit, I’m an old school coach, we play music at practice now and all this to try and keep it light and fun, you know football is a tough sport so we work hard but we have fun too.”

The Eagles will look to keep things rolling on Friday night when they play host to the Brookwood Warriors.

