Broken windshield leads to felony drug arrest

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 3:30 Saturday afternoon, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department made a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Baytree Road because of a vehicle having a damaged windshield.

The driver, later identified as Kyle Short, gave a false name to the officer, according to Valdosta police.

Police said Short had a warrant for his arrest in Lowndes County.

The passenger, Ivan Allgary was asked to exit the vehicle, and officers noticed a glass pipe, three syringes, and a digital scale, all of which are commonly used in the sale of narcotics.

Officers found a bottle with 15 pills that were found to be schedule IV narcotics.

Short was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with felony possession of a schedule iv substance with intent to distribute, misdemeanor providing a false name and date of birth, and multiple traffic citations.

Allgary was taken to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with felony possession of a schedule IV substance.

