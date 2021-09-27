An extended warm/dry stretch

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rather tranquil weather pattern holds firm with high pressure dominating. This extended dry stretch brings warmer temperatures while the humidity remains relatively low.

Expect seasonably cool nights with lows in the mid 60s and warm days as highs top upper 80s low 90s. Late week a dry cold front slides through with a touch of cooler air which knocks lows into the low 60s and highs back to average mid-upper 80s. This benign weather pattern extends through the weekend.

Very active in the Atlantic. We’re keeping an eye on Hurricane Sam which rapidly intensified to category 4 hurricane this past weekend. There’ll be fluctuations in intensity as it tracks over the open water. The latest forecast track keeps Sam east of the Lesser Antilles however on down the road it could impact Bermuda. There is no threat to the U.S.

On the heels of Sam two tropical disturbance with a high probability of development in the coming days. Both bear watching!

