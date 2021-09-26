Ask the Expert
Randolph Co. Schools returning to virtual learning after positive COVID cases

(AP)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - The Randolph County School District is returning to virtual learning for the week of September 27 through October 1.

In a post on the district’s website, Superintendent Dr. Tangela Madge said the switch to remote learning was made to protect the school environment and community.

The district says most of its in-person students are tested weekly for COVID-19. After receiving test results Friday, school officials learned that a student tested positive. It was later revealed that the student’s sibling, also in the district, tested positive for COVID as well.

During contact tracing efforts, the school learned that two additional students tested positive.

The district says the return to virtual learning is necessary because most of its students are bus riders and it is nearly impossible to do an appropriate contact tracing grid and isolation.

Students receiving in-person learning will return to school on Monday, October 4.

