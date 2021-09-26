Missing teen with Albany ties, boyfriend reported missing

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An Oconee County teen with ties to Albany has been reported missing, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Olivia Paige Warren, 17, was last seen with her boyfriend Ethan Dutton who was also reported missing in Barrow County. Both were last seen on Sep. 18 in a blue 2003 Pontiac Sunfire.

Warren is 5′2, 110 pounds with brown hair, and greenish-blue eyes.

If you know any information or the whereabouts of these two juveniles, please call 911 or the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 769-3945 or Investigator Sanders at gsanders@oconeesheriff.org. You can also call the Winder Police Department at (770) 867-2156 or call Detective Still at andrew.still@cityofwinder.com.

