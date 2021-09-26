Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford fired

FILE - Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford speaks to the media on Sept. 13, 2021 before...
FILE - Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford speaks to the media on Sept. 13, 2021 before the Eagles' game at #20 Arkansas.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - After a three-game winning skid, including last night’s 28-20 loss to Louisiana at home in Paulson Stadium, Georgia Southern’s Head Football Coach Chad Lunsford has been fired.

“After a thorough review and evaluation of our football program, I have made a decision that a change in leadership is in the best interest of our team and University,” said Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Jared Benko said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Lunsford for his hard work and the impact he has had on the student-athletes within our program. I wish Chad and his family success in the future.”

Lunsford has coached the Eagles to three consecutive bowl games, and this year was his fourth full-time season as Head Coach, after he served as the interim back in 2017.

Lunsford has a 28 and 21 record in Statesboro.

Cornerbacks coach Kevin Whitley has been tapped to be interim head coach for the rest of the 2021 season. Whitley has no head coaching experience, but has spent three years as cornerback coach under Lunsford. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Stockbridge High School, where he had a successful run- going 99-28 with 5 region titles over 10 years. Whitley played at Georgia Southern from 1988-1991 as a four-year starter, helping lead the Eagles to two national championships.

Georgia Southern plans to launch a national search for the Eagles’ next head coach.

“The athletics department will not make any comments on the search for the next head coach until the process is complete,” the department said in a statement.

Both Benko and Whitley are scheduled to have a press conference Monday.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB's Play of the Week
Week 6: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
The fair is one of their biggest fundraisers
SWGA: Regional fair canceled for the second year
The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 5000 block of McIver drive.
3 charged in Albany shooting death
GALLERY: U.S. Army parachute jump into Winnersville Classic game
Boosters are availbale for health care workers
Phoebe discusses booster vaccinations and volunteers

Latest News

The 'First Five' Honored on 50th Anniversary ahead of South Carolina @ UGA game
The 'First Five' Honored on 50th Anniversary ahead of South Carolina @ UGA game
Head Coaches Gabe Giardina (left) and Gary Goff (right) set to meet again
Valdosta State and Albany State meet again inside Bazemore-Hyder
ASU lineman line up for drill during practice
Albany State Golden Rams return to the Good Life City for home opener
Valdosta State Blazers gearing up for game one of the 2021 season
Valdosta State Blazers gearing up for Virginia Union
Valdosta State Blazers gearing up for game one of the 2021 season
Football has returned for the Valdosta State Blazers