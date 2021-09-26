Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford fired

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - After a three-game winning skid, including last night’s 28-20 loss to Louisiana at home in Paulson Stadium, Georgia Southern’s Head Football Coach Chad Lunsford has been fired.

“After a thorough review and evaluation of our football program, I have made a decision that a change in leadership is in the best interest of our team and University,” said Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Jared Benko said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Lunsford for his hard work and the impact he has had on the student-athletes within our program. I wish Chad and his family success in the future.”

Lunsford has coached the Eagles to three consecutive bowl games, and this year was his fourth full-time season as Head Coach, after he served as the interim back in 2017.

Lunsford has a 28 and 21 record in Statesboro.

Cornerbacks coach Kevin Whitley has been tapped to be interim head coach for the rest of the 2021 season. Whitley has no head coaching experience, but has spent three years as cornerback coach under Lunsford. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Stockbridge High School, where he had a successful run- going 99-28 with 5 region titles over 10 years. Whitley played at Georgia Southern from 1988-1991 as a four-year starter, helping lead the Eagles to two national championships.

Georgia Southern plans to launch a national search for the Eagles’ next head coach.

“The athletics department will not make any comments on the search for the next head coach until the process is complete,” the department said in a statement.

Both Benko and Whitley are scheduled to have a press conference Monday.

