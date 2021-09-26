GBI investigating death of Chatham Co. inmate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of a Chatham County inmate.

According to a statement from Sheriff John Wilcher, during a routine check at the Chatham County Detention Center around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, an officer discovered detainee Charles Nelson unresponsive in his cell.

Officers, medical staff and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attempted lifesaving measures.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is unable to release any additional information at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

