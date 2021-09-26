Ask the Expert
Keeping sunny and dry in SGA.
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Tommie Owens
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More days of sunshine are on the horizon for most of SGA as ridging takes over once again to push out a bit of the upper-level moisture. This will limit some of the clouds we will see outside, but we will see a few to give us a bit of shade to keep us cool. This is important because temperatures are not going to continue in the mild 70s but make a leap toward the upper 80s and low 90s. Warmer highs will make it feel like summer has returned, but we could see a slight deep in highs return next week. A backdoor cold front will push in slightly refreshing highs by next Friday and Saturday but also could help increase moisture chances to nearly 20%. This is not overwhelming rain chances but enough that a garden or two can get watered.

The tropics are still fairly active with a few areas of interest and Hurricane Samis slowly approaching the United States, but for now, South Georgia is safe from the storm. We will keep you updated if there are any changes.

