South Georgia has smooth sailing through the new work week.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Enjoy a pleasant evening with temperatures slowly working into the 70s under mostly clear skies. Lows tonight drop into the 60s which means the nice cooler 50s are starting to get phased out. Now, we are holding on to the temperatures close to average in the upper 80s across South Georgia into the start of the new workweek. The biggest changes we will see in this new work week will be the slow increase in moisture levels as winds shift toward a more southerly component. This makes the air feel muggier, but will not aid in an increase of showers and thunderstorms across the area for the time being. However, this change will be most felt during the later portions of the work week with the weekend being the steamiest. Rain chances will hold off with only a slight mention closer to the first week of October.

The Tropics are still fairly active with several areas of interest. Right now, we are not seeing any impacts from Hurricane Sam, but two areas of interest coming off the coast of Africa are still possible in the next few days to bring impacts anywhere in the Atlantic.

