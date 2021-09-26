Ask the Expert
Families call for justice in cases ‘mishandled’ by former Brunswick DA Jackie Johnson

Jackie Johnson
Jackie Johnson(WRDW)
By Amanda Aguilar
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia families are calling it the “Misdeeds of Jackie Johnson.”

Almost a month after former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson was arrested on charges related to the investigation of the Ahmaud Arbery case, families came together on Saturday at the Glynn County Courthouse to discuss the cases involving their loved ones that they say Johnson mishandled and covered up.

Arbery’s family joined in support, listening to the stories of Kelsey Rayner, Sr. and Jerrod Tyre.

Rayner’s family says Kelsey died slowly in 2017 while at the Appling County Jail and suggests the guards didn’t do anything to help him. Johnson decided not to pursue criminal charges.

Tyre’s family says Jerrod died in 2015 when a Wayne County Sheriff deputy shot him after spotting a gun in his hand. Tyre’s dad says a jury unanimously decided his death was an “unjustified homicide,” but Johnson declined to press charges.

The families say they want justice for their loved ones.

“We’ve waited six years. We’ve exhausted all the normal routes for us, and we’ve just walked into a closed door at every turn,” said Mike Gilder, Jerrod Tyre’s stepfather.

“We’re looking for justice from the Sheriff Mark Melton, to Jackie Johnson, to the correctional guards that was in the jailhouse that neglected him. The family is looking for justice,” said Edward Rayner, Kelsey Rayner’s brother.

Johnson was booked into the Glynn County Jail on Sept. 8. She was released on bond that same day, according to jail records. Johnson was released under her own recognizance under a $10,000 bond.

She was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer.

