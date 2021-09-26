Ask the Expert
Climate change problem in South Georgia has silver lining

Radium springs in May 2021
Radium springs in May 2021(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Radium Springs is dealing with the impacts of climate change. Droughts and increased farming withdrawals have both contributed to a low water level.

WALB’s Anthony Bordanaro recently spoke with Gordon Rogers, Executive Director of Flint Riverkeepers. Rogers said that increasing droughts are a result of climate change, but we should not worry about running out of water completely.

Gordon Rogers, Executive Director of Flint Riverkeepers
Gordon Rogers, Executive Director of Flint Riverkeepers(WALB)

“We’re in great shape. The problem is a problem with surface flow. It’s the things that we enjoy as a society. Swimming, fishing, boating, paddling.”

Growers understand the low flow problem more than anyone else.

“It is all of our responsibility to be good stewards of our resources and good stewards of our environment,” said Putt Weatherbee, a local pecan farmer in south Albany.

Weatherbee wants to make sure that there is enough water for fun events on the Springs.

“It does not have to be a win-lose situation, it is not a zero-sum game. We actually have a lot of conservation tools at our disposal.”

Water levels can be solved with some innovation and with everyone working together. This technology will be on full display at the Agricultural Expo in Moultrie coming up next month.

