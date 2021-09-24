Weekend Warmup Ahead

Today is the type of day when you can open up the windows and crank down the air conditioner. It’ll continue to be sunny and clear the rest of this evening. Temperatures will be running similar as yesterday. We’ll reach the low 80s, then temperatures will fall after sunset into the 60s by 9pm, then the mid 50s as we welcome in the weekend

Slightly more cloud coverage is expected tomorrow, but we’ll stay dry. The next few mornings will feature temperatures in the 50s with calm winds. We shouldn’t see the return of the 60s until Tuesday morning, but that still will be below average climatologically for the end of September.

Highs will trend warmer as well. We won’t get a heat index registering as humidity levels will be too low for that. Low to mid 80s for highs during the weekend, then a return of the upper 80 will be possible starting Tuesday. During this time, we will remain dry and mostly sunny.

A backdoor front could pass through next Thursday which would cool us down slightly, but it is too far away to make a call on that

TROPICS

There are 3 systems the National Hurricane Center is tracking to become the eighteenth storm of 2021. Tropical Storm Teresa, the 18th storm, just formed as of the 5pm advisory. These 3 have no implications to our weather. Hurricane Sam is still here and there and will strengthen into major hurricane status this weekend. The good news for us in Georgia is the consensus of all meteorologists is that it wont have implications to the weather of the southeast US. What could happen is a westward turn north in New England two weeks from now. Again, for south Georgia is fine and the next 7 days are looking good for Fall. On the warm side in the afternoons.

