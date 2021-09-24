Week 6: Friday night football scores and schedules
SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - This week, Titletown is home to one of the biggest high school football rivalries in the country. A game that is circled on the calendar every year and for some, a win in this game is more important than a state championship. Of course, we’re talking about the Winnersville Classic. In Valdosta, you either grow up a Viking or a Wildcat. It’s a matchup that Lowndes has taken each of the past four years, so Valdosta, under first-year man Shelton Felton, is looking to turn the tides. And there is a lot of emotion in this game, making it our Week 6 Game of the Week.
GAME OF THE WEEK:
- Valdosta @ Lowndes
GHSA:
- Northside, Warner Robins @ Colquitt County
- Worth County @ Tift County
- Lee County @ Warner Robins
- Camden County @ Coffee
- Merritt Island, FL @ Cairo
- Thomas County Central @ Callaway
- Upson Lee @ Crisp County
- Peach County @ Sumter County
- Berrien @ Tattnall County
- Fitzgerald @ Pierce County
- Cook @ Brantley County
- Baconton @ East Laurens
- Mitchell County @ Miller County
- Terrell County @ Randolph-Clay
- Turner County @ Atkinson County
- Brooks County @ Irwin County
- Clinch @ Charlton County
- Montgomery County @ Willcox County
- Schley @ Greenville
- FINAL SCORE: Georgia Christian 32, Pataula Charter 18 (Thursday game)
GISA:
- Valwood @ North Florida Christian
- Robert Toombs Christian @ SGA
- Southland @ Edmund Burke
- Tiftarea Academy @ Pinewood
- Brookwood @ Terrell Academy
- Twiggs Academy @ Westwood
- Baker County @ Calhoun County
