Week 6: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - This week, Titletown is home to one of the biggest high school football rivalries in the country. A game that is circled on the calendar every year and for some, a win in this game is more important than a state championship. Of course, we’re talking about the Winnersville Classic. In Valdosta, you either grow up a Viking or a Wildcat. It’s a matchup that Lowndes has taken each of the past four years, so Valdosta, under first-year man Shelton Felton, is looking to turn the tides. And there is a lot of emotion in this game, making it our Week 6 Game of the Week.

Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Valdosta @ Lowndes

GHSA:

Northside, Warner Robins @ Colquitt County

Worth County @ Tift County

Lee County @ Warner Robins

Camden County @ Coffee

Merritt Island, FL @ Cairo

Thomas County Central @ Callaway

Upson Lee @ Crisp County

Peach County @ Sumter County

Berrien @ Tattnall County

Fitzgerald @ Pierce County

Cook @ Brantley County

Baconton @ East Laurens

Mitchell County @ Miller County

Terrell County @ Randolph-Clay

Turner County @ Atkinson County

Brooks County @ Irwin County

Clinch @ Charlton County

Montgomery County @ Willcox County

Schley @ Greenville

FINAL SCORE: Georgia Christian 32, Pataula Charter 18 (Thursday game)

GISA:

Valwood @ North Florida Christian

Robert Toombs Christian @ SGA

Southland @ Edmund Burke

Tiftarea Academy @ Pinewood

Brookwood @ Terrell Academy

Twiggs Academy @ Westwood

Baker County @ Calhoun County

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.