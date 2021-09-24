Ask the Expert
Week 6: Friday night football scores and schedules

WALB's The Locker Room Report
By Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - This week, Titletown is home to one of the biggest high school football rivalries in the country. A game that is circled on the calendar every year and for some, a win in this game is more important than a state championship. Of course, we’re talking about the Winnersville Classic. In Valdosta, you either grow up a Viking or a Wildcat. It’s a matchup that Lowndes has taken each of the past four years, so Valdosta, under first-year man Shelton Felton, is looking to turn the tides. And there is a lot of emotion in this game, making it our Week 6 Game of the Week.

Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

  • Valdosta @ Lowndes

GHSA:

  • Northside, Warner Robins @ Colquitt County
  • Worth County @ Tift County
  • Lee County @ Warner Robins
  • Camden County @ Coffee
  • Merritt Island, FL @ Cairo
  • Thomas County Central @ Callaway
  • Upson Lee @ Crisp County
  • Peach County @ Sumter County
  • Berrien @ Tattnall County
  • Fitzgerald @ Pierce County
  • Cook @ Brantley County
  • Baconton @ East Laurens
  • Mitchell County @ Miller County
  • Terrell County @ Randolph-Clay
  • Turner County @ Atkinson County
  • Brooks County @ Irwin County
  • Clinch @ Charlton County
  • Montgomery County @ Willcox County
  • Schley @ Greenville
  • FINAL SCORE: Georgia Christian 32, Pataula Charter 18 (Thursday game)

GISA:

  • Valwood @ North Florida Christian
  • Robert Toombs Christian @ SGA
  • Southland @ Edmund Burke
  • Tiftarea Academy @ Pinewood
  • Brookwood @ Terrell Academy
  • Twiggs Academy @ Westwood
  • Baker County @ Calhoun County

