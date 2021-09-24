Valdosta firefighters rescue person from Collier St. fire

Ask the Expert
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says it rescued a person from a structure fire on Collier Street early Friday morning. According to the department, the call about the fire came in around 4:46 a.m.

The first fire truck arrived at the scene within four minutes to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the building, VFD says. Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control quickly, the press release says.

Firefighters then found a person inside the burning building and got them outside as fast as possible. They were taken to the South Georgia Medical Center for treatment, the release says.

VFD says 15 of its personnel responded to the scene, and the Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS helped at the scene as well.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

