Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

U.S. Army to parachute jump into Winnersville Classic game

WALB's Week 5 Locker Room Report
WALB's Week 5 Locker Room Report
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Winnersville Classic is Friday night except there is a twist.

The United States Army Parachute team (USAPT) will jump into Martin Stadium.

The USAPT performs live aerial parachute demonstrations for the crowd.

The Winnersville classic will feature Valdosta versus Lowdnes County and will kick off at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at the stadium gate at 5 p.m.

A ticket for the online livestream of the game can also be purchased.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 5000 block of McIver drive.
3 charged in Albany shooting death
Lee County
Death investigation underway in Lee Co.
The scene of a Albany Dougherty Drug Unit drug bust at the Palace Inn.
Man arrested in Albany drug bust
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Gavel on wooden block
Georgia inmate convicted of murdering 2 Georgia guards

Latest News

Questions with Lee Co. Coach Fabrizio ahead of Warner Robins clash
Questions with Lee Co. Coach Fabrizio ahead of Warner Robins clash
Lee County Head Football Coach Dean Fabrizio sits down with Paige Dauer
Questions with Lee Co. Coach Fabrizio ahead of Warner Robins clash
Quindon Wright of Terrell Academy selected to play in Perfect Game
Terrell Academy’s Quindon Wright selected to play in Perfect Game
Play of the Week: Dougherty Trojans
Play of the Week: Dougherty Trojans QB rushing touchdown