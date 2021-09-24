U.S. Army to parachute jump into Winnersville Classic game

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Winnersville Classic is Friday night except there is a twist.

The United States Army Parachute team (USAPT) will jump into Martin Stadium.

The USAPT performs live aerial parachute demonstrations for the crowd.

The Winnersville classic will feature Valdosta versus Lowdnes County and will kick off at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at the stadium gate at 5 p.m.

A ticket for the online livestream of the game can also be purchased.

