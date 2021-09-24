Three questions with Lee County Head Football Coach Dean Fabrizio ahead of Warner Robins

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Trojans will load the buses for its first true road game to take on the defending 5-a state champions in Warner Robins.

WALB’s Paige Dauer asks, “So far this season the Trojans front seven stout against the run game though Warner Robins’ QB seems to be just as efficient in the passing game and in the run game, what challenges does that pose to your defense?”

Trojans Head Football Coach Dean Fabrizio said, “Well they’re very balanced on offense, they have four returning starters on the offensive line with four returning starters. They have two really, really great running backs that are quick. You give them any opening and boom they exploit it. But they’re also very talented outside, the quarterback is really good so the balance they have really creates problems for you. So it’s going to be on us to own up across the field. We’re not going to be able to cheat and put one more guy down somewhere for the run or down for the pass. So it’s going to be on us to have all 11 guys being responsible and carrying the load Friday night if we’re going to have a chance to win this game.”

Dauer asks, “How will your offense led by Chris Martin create opportunities for his wide receivers and freshman running back Ousmane Kromah to be able to attack the Demons’ defense?”

Fabrizio responded, “We’re kind of like them, we’re really balanced on offense. We have a really good offense defensive line with several returning starters, our tight end Tyrus Washington, at full-back, Debo Roberts are difference makers, you don’t get two guys like that at this level very often and we’re fortunate to have them. And we’ve established the run game every game with Julios Mclendon Jr. and the freshman Ousmane Kromah and we’re going to need to establish the run game again Friday night. But Chris has been deadly efficient this year with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions. We’ve got good receivers on the outside in JD Fugerson and Willie Williams and so we’re going to need to hit on all cylinders.”

Dauer asked, “And this is your first true road game of the season, you’re going into a noisy stadium what challenges might that pose to your signal callers so that the demons don’t find those mismatches?”

Fabrizio added, “It’s certainly different going on the road and leaving the friendly confines of Leesburg but it’s something we’ve done many times. And like I said, we’re used to big atmospheres so I think we’ll be able to handle it. We have to do an exceptional job and we’ll have to play a complete team effort Friday.”

The kick-off is set for 8p with the Trojans’ perfect season also on the line.

