Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Thomasville announces temporary delays for yard trimming collection service

Thomas County
Thomas County(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville’s Solid Waste Department has announced a temporary delay of yard trimming collection services.

“A variety of conditions have led to delays in the collection services of residential yard trimmings,” said Jimmy Smith, Jr., the Solid Waste & Landfill superintendent. “We understand that these delays are inconvenient and frustrating for our customers, and we are doing everything in our power to restore services to their regular schedule.”

Smith said the delays stem from operational challenges, including personnel and equipment issues.

“Our department is experiencing the effects of COVID and medical leave reducing our staffing, often on short notice, as many businesses across the nation deal with similar struggles,” said Smith. “In addition, several key Solid Waste vehicles have been out of commission for various reasons, including the total loss of a collection truck. These have been challenging obstacles but we are working to overcome them.”

Smith also said that staffing solutions are in the works and steps are being taken to address the availability of collection trucks.

“We are pursuing all options to overcome the recent loss of a truck, including the rental of collection trucks if deemed necessary. Our available team members are working extensive overtime to support our services and customers as best as possible. We understand the importance of this valuable yard trimming collection service,” said Smith. “We are extremely appreciative of the patience and understanding our community and customers have so graciously shown us. We will continue to work hard to deliver the quality services that our customers have come to expect. Our team is working diligently to overcome the issues that have led to the current delays and we expect our collection services to get back on schedule within the next few weeks.”

For more information, call the City of Thomasville Solid Waste department at (229) 227-7092 or visit the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 5000 block of McIver drive.
3 charged in Albany shooting death
Lee County
Death investigation underway in Lee Co.
The scene of a Albany Dougherty Drug Unit drug bust at the Palace Inn.
Man arrested in Albany drug bust
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Gavel on wooden block
Georgia inmate convicted of murdering 2 Georgia guards

Latest News

Phoebe Sumter host men's health fair
Phoebe Sumter to host annual men’s health fair Saturday
Tifton AKA Chapter hosts fundraiser
Tifton AKA chapter hosts fundraiser to support HBCUs, scholarships
Volunteers help build a ramp for a man in south Albany.
Volunteer ramp builders, APD helps build ramp for injured Albany man
The Taste of Sumter event is Thursday night. (Source: WALB)
Downtown Americus set to host ‘Taste of Sumter’ event