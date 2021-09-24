Ask the Expert
SWGA: Regional fair canceled for the second year

By Molly Godley
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Regional Fair is canceled again this year.

This is a fair put on by the Exchange Club of Albany. They made that announcement Friday at their member meeting.

Last year, they canceled due to COVID-19 and this year, they’re having to do it again.

They said with the virus still prevalent in the community, they don’t want to make the problem worse.

“This is a hard time for us, but we’ll figure out how to get through with it. We’ve never had to face this before and so we will continue on and will be here next year, hopefully, and have a fair,” said Larry Griffin, President of the Exchange Club Fairgrounds.

Their mission is to help the youth in Dougherty County and surrounding areas.

They said the fair is their biggest avenue for raising funds to, not only keep up the fairgrounds but also donate to nonprofits.

If you’d like to help support their club, call (229) 436-8827.

