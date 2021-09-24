Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Retired FBI Agent gives insight on Gabby Petito Case

Buscan a novio de Gabby Petito en reserva natural en Florida
Buscan a novio de Gabby Petito en reserva natural en Florida(MGN)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gabby Petito case has captured the attention of the nation, but very little information was put forth by investigators or the families involved.

Authorities have searched a vast Florida wildlife reserve for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the killing of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper. Petito had been missing for weeks when her body was found in a mountainous national park in Wyoming. A coroner determined she was a victim of homicide.

A retired agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and a criminal defense attorney spoke with WCTV reporter Katie Kaplan about what is likely going on behind the scenes for two very different sides involved.

“It’s a very unique case that sparks everybody’s attention,” said agent Tom Myers. “It’s a big, ‘whodunnit?’ of course, and it’s pointing strongly to Mr. Laundrie.”

“Wait for the facts,” said Criminal defense attorney Joe Bodiford. “It’s hard to do. It’s sensational. It’s atrocious.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ta’Cory Jondemaro Jenkins, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident that led to the death...
Albany man arrested in Camilla shooting death
The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 5000 block of McIver drive.
3 charged in Albany shooting death
Lee County
Death investigation underway in Lee Co.
Police said he waited outside the victim's home
Woman injured in Valdosta shooting, man arrested
Sirmans in is the Lowndes Co. jail
Update: 1 killed in Valdosta shooting, 1 arrested

Latest News

Doctor's office
It’s time to schedule your child’s annual wellness exam
Family of Candida Cook is looking for closure 18 years later.
Family of Candida ‘Candy’ Cook still looking for closure 18 years later
Roy Edward Bolin was indicted in Dougherty County on several counts of vehicular homicide....
Man indicted in 2019 vehicular homicide incident
Ga. Senators push for Medicaid expansion in the state
Ga. Senators push for Medicaid expansion in the state