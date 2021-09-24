Ask the Expert
Phoebe Sumter to host annual men’s health fair Saturday

Phoebe Sumter host men's health fair
Phoebe Sumter host men's health fair(Phoebe Health System)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter will be hosting its annual men’s health fair Saturday.

The fair will be from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at Phoebe Primary Care of Americus, located at 122 Highway 208 West, Building 3, Suite A. It’s across from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Free health screenings such as prostate, blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol will be offered. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will also be available.

No appointments are necessary and walk-ups are welcome.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

