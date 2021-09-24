It’s time to schedule your child’s annual wellness exam

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -As we’re getting closer to the fall and winter months, it’s important to get your children checked out by their pediatrician.

Dr. Randi Tatum at Affinity Pediatrics in Moultrie encourages parents to get their child wellness checks yearly. You may never know if your child is sick or in danger of being sick unless you catch these illnesses early by getting them seen by their pediatrics. This practice focuses on child development and ensures that every child and parent seen is left satisfied.

“To avoid children from being behind, I like to be able to catch these things like ADHD before they get behind in school before they get held back a grade because you know that can affect their mental health as well. You know, cause all of a sudden, they been held back and they don’t know anybody,” Dr. Tatum says.

She said Medicare and Medicaid offer wellness exams each year and a lot of times, parents are not required to pay a co-payment.

At Affinity Pediatrics in Moultrie, they make it super easy to get in for appointments. She encourages parents to call and schedule as soon as possible.

Dr. Randi Tatum Pediatrics of Infinity Pediatrics encourages parents to schedule wellness exams

