Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

It’s time to schedule your child’s annual wellness exam

Doctor's office
Doctor's office(WALB)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -As we’re getting closer to the fall and winter months, it’s important to get your children checked out by their pediatrician.

Dr. Randi Tatum at Affinity Pediatrics in Moultrie encourages parents to get their child wellness checks yearly. You may never know if your child is sick or in danger of being sick unless you catch these illnesses early by getting them seen by their pediatrics. This practice focuses on child development and ensures that every child and parent seen is left satisfied.

“To avoid children from being behind, I like to be able to catch these things like ADHD before they get behind in school before they get held back a grade because you know that can affect their mental health as well. You know, cause all of a sudden, they been held back and they don’t know anybody,” Dr. Tatum says.

She said Medicare and Medicaid offer wellness exams each year and a lot of times, parents are not required to pay a co-payment.

At Affinity Pediatrics in Moultrie, they make it super easy to get in for appointments. She encourages parents to call and schedule as soon as possible.

Dr. Randi Tatum Pediatrics of Infinity Pediatrics encourages parents to schedule wellness exams
Dr. Randi Tatum Pediatrics of Infinity Pediatrics encourages parents to schedule wellness exams(Southwell)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ta’Cory Jondemaro Jenkins, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident that led to the death...
Albany man arrested in Camilla shooting death
The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 5000 block of McIver drive.
3 charged in Albany shooting death
Lee County
Death investigation underway in Lee Co.
Police said he waited outside the victim's home
Woman injured in Valdosta shooting, man arrested
Sirmans in is the Lowndes Co. jail
Update: 1 killed in Valdosta shooting, 1 arrested

Latest News

Ga. Senators push for Medicaid expansion in the state
Ga. Senators push for Medicaid expansion in the state
WALB
It's time to schedule your child's annual wellness exam
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Phoebe seeks volunteers ahead of offering COVID vaccine boosters
Clinch memorial community task force aims to educate and vaccinate the public.
Clinch Memorial Hospital’s ‘Community Task Force’ aims to educate and vaccinate