First weekend of fall gorgeous

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Simply sunsational and pleasantly warm Friday afternoon. Clear through the evening then clouds roll in overnight as a weak disturbance tracks across the region. Lows drop into the upper 50s for another cool refreshing morning.

Other than some passing fair weather clouds, abundant sunshine, low humidity and a gradual warm-up dominates the weekend. Highs top mid to upper 80s while lows hold in the upper 50s around 60.

We’ve got a long dry stretch that extends through next week. The warm-up continues as lows rise from the mid 50s to mid 60s and highs mid 80s to around 90.

In the tropics Hurricane Sam getting stronger as it tracks over the eastern Atlantic. Sam expected to reach a major category 4 hurricane this weekend. For now the projected track curves Sam away from the Leeward Islands. Changes are possible therefore Sam definitely bears watching.

Also in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Teresa formed north of Bermuda becoming the 19th named storm of the season. Teresa posses no threat to the lower 48 as it’ll be a short-lived storm dissipating by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

