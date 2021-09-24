Cool to warm and tons of sun. Comfortable starts in the upper 50s, and warming to near average Sunday afternoon. Some clouds Saturday, more sun Sunday. Heating up, mid week into the lower 90s, morning lows into the lower 60s. A weak front arrives Thursday with little to no rain chance. Highs fall back into the middle 80s to end the week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

