Family of Candida ‘Candy’ Cook still looking for closure 18 years later

Family of Candida Cook is looking for closure 18 years later.(WALB)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Thursday marked 18 years since Canidia “Candy” Cook’s death. She was found dead off of Walmart Way in Tifton in September 2003.

Her family is still grieving and in disbelief. Cook was 32-years-old when she was brutally murdered. Authorities say she was strangled to death, and her family wants answers.

Her sister Tonya Jewett is keeping her sisters memorial alive.

“It’s sad because I deep down in my heart know that there’s someone out there that knows what happen but maybe they are scared to come through. There’s got to be somebody out there that knows what happen and how it happen,” said Jewett. “And all we want is closures and that’s all we want is answers.”

Her family will celebrate her life and all of the good times shared on Saturday with a balloon release and a candle lighting.

The GBI encourages anyone that knows anything to call contact the GBI or the Tift County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

