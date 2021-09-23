Welcome to Fall!

Fall is officially here and it sure does feel like it outside. Not a cloud in the sky today and that will be the case on Friday as well. Today, highs only are getting into the mid to upper 70s (which is well below normal and even near some records).

Tonight will be even cooler than last night. Temps will be getting into the lower 50s along and north of highway 82. Areas south should still see a chill, just not as cool.

Tomorrow begins the process of a gradual warmup that will continue into next week, but we will remain dry for at least 7 days. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the lower 80s for most, then the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

The dry air will keep overnight lows in the 50s through the weekend, so you way want to carry a light jacket around if you are heading out early. Bikers and runners will rejoice in this cooler weather as we haven’t seen these temperatures since mid May.

TROPICS

Rose and Peter are now gone. They never posed a threat. Tropical Storm Sam formed this morning and is heading west at around 15 mph. We are not expecting the storm to have a major impact to south Georgia, but there still are some models suggesting that it could. It’s impacts would be more than a week away so there’s enough time to monitor Sam as it inches closer.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.