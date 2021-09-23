Volunteer ramp builders, APD helps build ramp for injured Albany man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Albany Police Department (APD) officers worked alongside the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) ramp builders to build a wheelchair ramp for a south Albany man who was injured in a motor vehicle crash.

“They were wonderful,” Ramp Building Crew Coordinator Jim Hill said of the officers. “They’ve been a big help to us. They jumped right in there. They all wanted to participate, and they did a lot of nail-driving.”

The home required a 60-foot long ramp, which is twice the average length of ramps the group typically builds. Needing assistance, six APD community service offers and one sergeant stepped in and joined a dozen RSVP volunteers on the project.

RSVP is a joint effort by the SOWEGA Council on Aging and Phoebe.

The ramp crew generally builds two ramps every week, except during the hottest part of the summer and the middle of winter.

“This was our second one after our summer break. Things slowed down a little lately because of COVID, but we hope to get back to doing ramps every Tuesday and Thursday,” Hill said.

Anyone in the Albany area who needs a wheelchair ramp at their home can request to be placed on the RSVP ramp list. Just call SOWEGA Council on Aging at (229) 432-1124.

