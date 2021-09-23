Tifton AKA chapter hosts fundraiser to support HBCUs, scholarships

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Sigma Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority is currently hosting a fundraiser to support the community.

The Tifton chapter of AKA is raising funds in an effort to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), community programs and scholarships in the Tift County area.

The fundraiser will be held until Sep. 30 at $5 per ticket with unlimited entries on Givebutter.

Cash prizes include $600 for first place, $400 for second place and $200 for third place.

Winners will be announced in a live drawing on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. on Facebook Live.

