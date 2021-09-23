Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Tifton AKA chapter hosts fundraiser to support HBCUs, scholarships

Tifton AKA Chapter hosts fundraiser
Tifton AKA Chapter hosts fundraiser(Sigma Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Sigma Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority is currently hosting a fundraiser to support the community.

The Tifton chapter of AKA is raising funds in an effort to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), community programs and scholarships in the Tift County area.

The fundraiser will be held until Sep. 30 at $5 per ticket with unlimited entries on Givebutter.

Cash prizes include $600 for first place, $400 for second place and $200 for third place.

Winners will be announced in a live drawing on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ta’Cory Jondemaro Jenkins, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident that led to the death...
Albany man arrested in Camilla shooting death
Police said he waited outside the victim's home
Woman injured in Valdosta shooting, man arrested
Sirmans in is the Lowndes Co. jail
Update: 1 killed in Valdosta shooting, 1 arrested
The case went from shoplifting to a drug case.
Valdosta shoplifting call leads to felony arrests
Traffic alert
7-vehicle wreck causing traffic delay in Albany

Latest News

Volunteers help build a ramp for a man in south Albany.
Volunteer ramp builders, APD helps build ramp for injured Albany man
The Taste of Sumter event is Thursday night. (Source: WALB)
Downtown Americus set to host ‘Taste of Sumter’ event
WALB
Lowndes Co. Health Dept. hosts annual car seat check event
WALB
Americus officials encourage car seat safety