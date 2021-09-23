Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Pilot rescued as small plane dangled from power lines

The pilot was rescued when the plane was hanging by a couple of powerlines.
The pilot was rescued when the plane was hanging by a couple of powerlines.(Ware County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP) - Officials say emergency responders have rescued the pilot of a small plane left dangling above the ground after it crashed into power lines in south Georgia.

News outlets report it took at least an hour to extricate the pilot Thursday as the single-engine plane dangled with its nose pointed straight down in Waycross.

Ware County deputies, Ware County Fire Department, Waycross Fire Department, and EMS crews responded to a reported plane...

Posted by Ware County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 23, 2021

The Ware County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post the pilot was responsive after being rescued, which first required ensuring power had been shut off to the lines. The website poweroutage.us says only a few dozen Ware County homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday afternoon.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Ta’Cory Jondemaro Jenkins, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident that led to the death...
Albany man arrested in Camilla shooting death
Police said he waited outside the victim's home
Woman injured in Valdosta shooting, man arrested
Sirmans in is the Lowndes Co. jail
Update: 1 killed in Valdosta shooting, 1 arrested
The case went from shoplifting to a drug case.
Valdosta shoplifting call leads to felony arrests
Traffic alert
7-vehicle wreck causing traffic delay in Albany

Latest News

Tifton AKA Chapter hosts fundraiser
Tifton AKA chapter hosts fundraiser to support HBCUs, scholarships
Gavel on wooden block
Georgia inmate convicted of murdering 2 Georgia guards
WALB First Alert Weather
Welcome to Fall!
The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 5000 block of McIver drive.
3 charged in Albany shooting death