Phoebe seeks volunteers ahead of offering COVID vaccine boosters

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is seeking volunteers ahead of its COVID-19 vaccine booster effort.

“The Phoebe family has been surrounded by amazing support and encouragement by the communities we call home, throughout the pandemic. That support has meant the world to us, and now we need our community’s help again,” said Suzanne Perrine, Phoebe director of volunteer services.

The hospital system said active and retired healthcare workers can volunteer to serve as inoculators, and other volunteers can do non-clinical logistical support.

Mass booster shot sites are planned in Albany, Americus, and Sylvester when demand is expected to be high.

“We have already been in contact with retired nurses and physicians who are interested in helping us administer vaccinations, and we certainly have room for others to join that effort. We’ll also need volunteers to help with everything from greeting people at the front door to offering them juice or a snack after they get their shot. There’s really something for anyone to do,” Perrine said.

The hospital system said it plans to open mass booster shot sites in Albany, Americus, and Sylvester for a limited time when demand is expected to be high.

“Our teams did an amazing job of operating mass vaccination sites from January through May of this year. We got so many comments from the public about how efficiently we ran those sites. Once we’re able to provide boosters, the format and process will be very similar, but our resources are still stretched thin as we respond to this latest COVID surge. We think volunteering for this lifesaving effort is a great way for folks to serve their community,” said Will Peterson, Phoebe vice president of operations.

Looking to volunteer? Click here.

The hospital system said it is making plans to reopen mass vaccination sites “once it receives clear direction from the federal government on how and when it can begin offering COVID-19 booster shots.”

“We’re waiting for instructions from the federal government, but we want to have our plan in place and be ready to start inoculating those who are eligible for a booster as soon as we get the go-ahead,” Peterson said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.