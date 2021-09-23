Monoclonal Antibody treatments resume in South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just days after Georgia temporarily paused its distribution of monoclonal antibody infusions, treatment centers are re-opening in South Georgia.

The Department of Health and Human Services recently put a pause on distribution to evaluate how many infusions were being allocated to each site.

Officials say it was difficult closing off the COVID infusion treatment center-- even if it was just for a few days.

The monoclonal antibodies have helped in mitigating hospitalizations for those with COVID-19-- and the center was seeing about 200 to 250 patients a week.

Now that the distribution process is being re-evaluated, it’s unclear what the new number of allocated infusions will be. However, the hospital received its first shipment Tuesday, and is excited to provide the infusions once again.

“The community was really hurt that we had to close down, not mad at us but just that one of their tools to stay out of the hospital was taken away. I think that they’re just excited to have some protection other than the other therapies out there,” said Scotty Green, Clinical Informatics pharmacist at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.

Green says the hospital held a soft open Tuesday night, and fully re-opened to the community on Wednesday.

The new shipment consisted of about 100 infusions. Green says the hospital has administered around 20 so far.

