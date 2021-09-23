Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Mom tells son to keep mask on, so he wears it for school picture

Nicole Peoples told the first grader to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what. Mason took...
Nicole Peoples told the first grader to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what. Mason took that to heart even when it came time for his school picture.(Source: Nicole Peoples, Facebook)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Elementary school student Mason gets an A+ for listening to mom.

Nicole Peoples told the first grader to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what.

Mason took that to heart even when it came time for his school picture.

Here’s how it all went down, according to mom’s Facebook post.

Photographer: Ok, take your mask off.

Mason: My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I'm eating and far away from everybody.

Photographer: I'm sure it's ok to take it off for your pictures.

Mason: No, my mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on.

Photographer: Are you sure you don't want to take it off for 2 seconds?

Mason: No Thank you, I always listen to my mom!

Photographer: Ok, say cheese!

“I’m so proud of him for sticking to his word but I should have been more clear about my rules on this day,” Peoples said in her post.

Mason’s rule-following led to an outpouring of support on social media, according to his mom.

“Many of you have reached out to ask how you can send money for gifts, ice cream, or Mason’s college scholarship fund,” she said.

A GoFundMe account has been sent up for Mason.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ta’Cory Jondemaro Jenkins, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident that led to the death...
Albany man arrested in Camilla shooting death
Police said he waited outside the victim's home
Woman injured in Valdosta shooting, man arrested
Sirmans in is the Lowndes Co. jail
Update: 1 killed in Valdosta shooting, 1 arrested
The case went from shoplifting to a drug case.
Valdosta shoplifting call leads to felony arrests
Traffic alert
7-vehicle wreck causing traffic delay in Albany

Latest News

Roy Edward Bolin was indicted in Dougherty County on several counts of vehicular homicide....
Man indicted in 2019 vehicular homicide incident
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Mitchell's parents filed a federal lawsuit which refers to Mitchell as a female named "Jenna."
Parents sue Ga. corrections department, others over transgender inmate’s 2017 suicide
Tifton AKA Chapter hosts fundraiser
Tifton AKA chapter hosts fundraiser to support HBCUs, scholarships