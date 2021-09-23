Ask the Expert
Man indicted in 2019 vehicular homicide incident

By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been indicted on a slew of charges in connection to the death of a 92-year-old woman.

Roy Edward Bolin was indicted in Dougherty County on several counts of vehicular homicide.

He is also charged with three counts of DUI, one open container charge and other traffic offenses.

Back in October 2019, Bolin was driving near the intersection of West Oglethorpe and South Madison Street.

Witnesses said there were as many as four cars involved in the crash, including 92-year-old Rushie Bridges was driving.

She died after the accident.

