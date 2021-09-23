Ask the Expert
Man convicted, sentenced in 2018 Berrien Co. murder case

Roger Lee Tabor Jr.
Roger Lee Tabor Jr.(Berrien County Jail)
By Jim Wallace
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Berrien County man has been sentenced for the murder of the mother of his children.

On Wednesday, Roger Lee Tabor Jr., 33, was found guilty of malice and felony murder, along with other counts, in Berrien County Court.

Tabor was convicted of shooting and killing Patricia DeBoyd, 26, in Aug. 2018.

Witnesses said DeBoyd went to Tabor’s mobile home off Highway 158 in Alapaha to pick up some of her belongings. The couple had broken up months earlier.

Witnesses said Tabor chased DeBoyd out of the mobile home, stood over her and fired several shots into her back and head.

The jury took only 40 minutes to deliver its verdict after the two-day trial.

Tabor was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years.

