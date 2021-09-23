Man arrested in Albany drug bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a Wednesday night drug bust, according to the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU).

ADDU officials said an undercover agent brought methamphetamine.

Theodore Batten, 44, was charged with the sale of meth and obstruction in connection to the drug bust.

ADDU officials said he fought officers while trying to avoid being arrested.

A small amount of meth was seized, according to ADDU.

