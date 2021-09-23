Ask the Expert
Man arrested in Albany drug bust

The scene of a Albany Dougherty Drug Unit drug bust at the Palace Inn.
The scene of a Albany Dougherty Drug Unit drug bust at the Palace Inn.(Viewer)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a Wednesday night drug bust, according to the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU).

ADDU officials said an undercover agent brought methamphetamine.

Theodore Batten, 44, was charged with the sale of meth and obstruction in connection to the drug bust.

ADDU officials said he fought officers while trying to avoid being arrested.

A small amount of meth was seized, according to ADDU.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

